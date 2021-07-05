F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,512,585 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,702 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of F.N.B. worth $209,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth about $42,468,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,262,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,832,000 after buying an additional 2,912,485 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 98.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,540,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,565,000 after buying an additional 765,997 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,488,000 after buying an additional 383,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,177,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,183,000 after buying an additional 364,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

FNB has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. F.N.B. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $12.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 7.44%. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

