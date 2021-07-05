Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Hancock Whitney Corp’s 10th Largest Position

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 12,267 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.3% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $39,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 156,581 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 25.4% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Castellan Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth $5,655,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FB traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $354.70. 11,524,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,175,361. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.08. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.90 and a 12-month high of $358.14.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.84, for a total value of $26,965,332.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total transaction of $89,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,318,020 shares of company stock worth $745,401,661 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

