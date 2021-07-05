Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Has $12.11 Million Stock Holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HAACU)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HAACU) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition were worth $12,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,548,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $11,020,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $4,408,000.

HAACU remained flat at $$10.44 during trading on Monday. 13,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,417. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $16.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.54.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

