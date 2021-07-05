Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,575,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,843,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,031,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,737,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,713,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,525,000. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition alerts:

KVSA stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,060. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $10.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.