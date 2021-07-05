Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Fastenal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Fastenal by 1,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $52.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $42.38 and a twelve month high of $54.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.44.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

