F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Hits New 52-Week High at $871.00

Shares of F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 871 ($11.38) and last traded at GBX 868 ($11.34), with a volume of 141951 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 860 ($11.24).

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 844.62. The stock has a market cap of £4.62 billion and a PE ratio of 9.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. F&C Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.12%.

In related news, insider Francesca Ecsery acquired 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 857 ($11.20) per share, for a total transaction of £4,970.60 ($6,494.12). Also, insider Jeffrey Hewitt acquired 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 840 ($10.97) per share, with a total value of £470.40 ($614.58).

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

