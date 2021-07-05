Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 424 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,665 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.07% of Peoples Bancorp worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. 59.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director George W. Broughton sold 4,210 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $139,814.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,323.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 828 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $27,978.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,337.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,828 shares of company stock worth $363,378. 3.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $29.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $574.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.93. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $52.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.56 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 9.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

Peoples Bancorp Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.