Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 14,500 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 152.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KIM opened at $20.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.54. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $22.31.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 99.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KIM. Scotiabank raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.32.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

