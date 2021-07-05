Federated Hermes Inc. Has $642,000 Stock Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,486 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ETRN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.28.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $8.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.26. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $11.66.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.97 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 13.25%. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

