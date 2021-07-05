Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 150,000 Shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.31% of Pixelworks worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Pixelworks during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Pixelworks during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Pixelworks by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

Shares of PXLW opened at $3.37 on Monday. Pixelworks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.31.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 80.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.65%. The business had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

