Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 20,741 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 78.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,741 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 31,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on USPH shares. Barrington Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

USPH stock opened at $118.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $72.65 and a one year high of $143.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.07.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $112.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.82%.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $214,623.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,069 shares of company stock valued at $604,874 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

