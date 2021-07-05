Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 51 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at $31,636,283.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 80,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.22, for a total transaction of $25,607,267.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,338,682.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 411,617 shares of company stock valued at $132,985,432. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ULTA opened at $351.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.98 and a 1-year high of $356.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $330.72.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.18.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

