FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Short Interest Update

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 5,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

FFBW stock opened at $11.41 on Monday. FFBW has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $11.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FFBW stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) by 352.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.64% of FFBW worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

