Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. owns and operates quick-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical(R) and Taco Cabana(R) brand names in the United States. The Company’s Pollo Tropical restaurants offer a wide selection of tropical and Caribbean inspired food. The Taco Cabana restaurants offer a wide selection of fresh Tex-Mex and traditional Mexican food. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiesta Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FRGI opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.65. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.00 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $144.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.67 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

Read More: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.