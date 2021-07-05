FIL Ltd Acquires 184,269 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,269 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 2.69% of Kforce worth $31,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kforce by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Kforce by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 18,331 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Kforce by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Kforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KFRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kforce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $63.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.73 and a 52 week high of $64.38.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Kforce had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $363.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.11%.

In related news, Director Elaine Rosen sold 2,800 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $166,628.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 1,700 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $94,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,430 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,734. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

