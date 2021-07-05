FIL Ltd Boosts Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 19,582,527.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,154,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,154,078 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.55% of NOV worth $29,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NOV by 1,313.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,554,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161,414 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of NOV by 28.0% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the first quarter valued at about $1,236,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of NOV by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 181,673 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the first quarter valued at about $1,081,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOV shares. Barclays upgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. COKER & PALMER cut shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.31.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $15.52 on Monday. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $18.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

