FIL Ltd Buys 122,088 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

FIL Ltd grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 400.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,088 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $27,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,129,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,349,000 after purchasing an additional 149,651 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,198,584,000 after acquiring an additional 421,493 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $552,743,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $637,887,000 after purchasing an additional 79,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,576,000 after purchasing an additional 534,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.47.

GD stock opened at $188.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.97. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $129.17 and a 52-week high of $197.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.