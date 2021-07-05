FIL Ltd Cuts Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

FIL Ltd decreased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.13% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $34,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,400,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 223.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,038,000 after purchasing an additional 47,842 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,599,178,000 after purchasing an additional 47,169 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $168,140,000 after purchasing an additional 35,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 20.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 162,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,023,000 after purchasing an additional 28,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,299 shares in the company, valued at $9,488,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,246.96, for a total transaction of $6,234,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,531 shares in the company, valued at $29,342,215.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,401.15 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $811.97 and a 12-month high of $1,403.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,309.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. The company had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

