FIL Ltd Makes New Investment in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA)

FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,887,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,622,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the first quarter valued at $45,360,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the first quarter worth about $10,450,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the first quarter worth about $10,156,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the first quarter worth about $10,006,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the first quarter worth about $8,861,000.

NYSE:TBA opened at $10.98 on Monday. Thoma Bravo Advantage has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $13.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28.

Thoma Bravo Advantage does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

