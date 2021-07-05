Financial Comparison: DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) and Plantronics (NYSE:POLY)

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) and Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get DZS alerts:

This table compares DZS and Plantronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DZS -11.23% 5.89% 2.44% Plantronics -3.32% -107.89% 5.62%

DZS has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plantronics has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for DZS and Plantronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DZS 0 0 5 0 3.00 Plantronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

DZS presently has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.53%. Given DZS’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DZS is more favorable than Plantronics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DZS and Plantronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DZS $300.64 million 1.85 -$23.08 million ($0.01) -2,070.00 Plantronics $1.73 billion 0.96 -$57.33 million $3.17 12.38

DZS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Plantronics. DZS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plantronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.1% of DZS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Plantronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of DZS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Plantronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DZS beats Plantronics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

DZS Company Profile

DZS Inc. provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways. The company also provides software and services, which consists of software defined networking orchestration solutions, network function virtualization, and professional and technical support services. The company was formerly known as DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to DZS Inc. in August 2020. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Plano, Texas.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions. The company also offers services that include video interoperability, and hardware and support for our solutions and hardware devices, as well as professional, hosted, and managed services; and cloud management and analytics software, which enables information technology administrators to configure and update firmware, monitor device usage, troubleshoot, and gain understanding of user behavior. It sells its products through value-added resellers, integrators, direct marketing resellers, service providers, direct and indirect resellers, network and systems integrators, enterprise distributors, wireless carriers, and mass merchants, as well as through both traditional and online retailers, and e-commerce channels under the Poly, Plantronics, and Polycom brands. Plantronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.