First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) will post sales of $45.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.00 million. First Financial posted sales of $44.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year sales of $181.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $177.30 million to $185.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $183.25 million, with estimates ranging from $177.50 million to $189.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. First Financial had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.85 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 92.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of First Financial in the first quarter worth $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in First Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ THFF traded down $0.76 on Monday, hitting $40.32. 38,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,191. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.15. First Financial has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The company has a market cap of $545.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

