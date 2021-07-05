First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $775.38 Million

Analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) will announce sales of $775.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $763.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $793.30 million. First Horizon reported sales of $511.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full year sales of $3.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FHN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

Shares of First Horizon stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,908,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,924,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 57,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $1,057,573.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 476,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,801,358.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $1,908,689.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 544,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,952,046.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in First Horizon by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 27,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First Horizon by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,627,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,339,000 after buying an additional 982,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

