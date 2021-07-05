First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,669 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.06% of First Majestic Silver worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth $46,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 54.1% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth $104,929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AG opened at $15.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $24.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.81 and a beta of 1.04.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $100.52 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.0045 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AG shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Majestic Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

