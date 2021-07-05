First Manhattan Co. Buys 1,669 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,779,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 224,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 27,640 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 262,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 14,177 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,554,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 434,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock opened at $18.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 122.73%.

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.87.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,982.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $136,410 over the last three months. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

