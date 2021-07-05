First Manhattan Co. Has $462,000 Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.90.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,403 shares of company stock worth $1,166,087 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $200.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.66. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $185.32 and a 12 month high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

