First Manhattan Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after buying an additional 19,225 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.8% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,151,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 505,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,364,000 after purchasing an additional 18,280 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 158,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,702,000 after purchasing an additional 25,561 shares during the period. 17.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $118.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.18%.

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

