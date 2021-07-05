First Manhattan Co. Makes New Investment in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAVE. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 3,160,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,195,000 after purchasing an additional 70,213 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,108,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,849,000 after purchasing an additional 525,048 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 474.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,012,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,202 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,191.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,528,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 673.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,412,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,823 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:PAVE opened at $25.90 on Monday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.17.

