First Mercantile Trust Co. Buys New Shares in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Triumph Group by 1,113.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGI stock opened at $20.38 on Monday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $22.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38, a PEG ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 3.27.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.15 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.43.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

