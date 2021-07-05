First Mercantile Trust Co. Decreases Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

KLIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

KLIC stock opened at $59.26 on Monday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $63.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.93.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $340.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 58.95%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $2,263,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,414,821.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,880 shares in the company, valued at $9,052,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,843,200. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

