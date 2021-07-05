First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $157,000 Stock Holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 11.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,673 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 151.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 13,752 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,317,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,292,000 after buying an additional 424,594 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Banc of California during the 1st quarter valued at $1,120,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Banc of California by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

BANC opened at $17.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Banc of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $881.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.83.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Banc of California had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $62.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

In related news, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 5,600 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,881.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 27,200 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $501,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,224 shares in the company, valued at $225,166.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 40,800 shares of company stock worth $742,494. 9.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BANC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banc of California has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.08.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

