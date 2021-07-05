First Mercantile Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 130,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,299,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 3.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,095,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 232,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,090,000 after acquiring an additional 48,612 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.06, for a total transaction of $8,333,999.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,035,103.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,420 shares of company stock worth $19,295,720 in the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FICO opened at $507.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $501.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $380.00 and a twelve month high of $547.57.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.71.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

