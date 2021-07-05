First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 124 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,828,000 after acquiring an additional 177,449 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,332,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,526,000 after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 84.8% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 484,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,138,000 after acquiring an additional 222,344 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 6.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 444,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,570,000 after acquiring an additional 24,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,492,000 after acquiring an additional 33,420 shares in the last quarter. 64.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $100.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.09. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.09 and a twelve month high of $104.57.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.67 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 14.08%. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

SSTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 67,975 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $6,028,702.75. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,327,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,007,460.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $90,657.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at $736,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,440 shares of company stock worth $15,493,868 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

