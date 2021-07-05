First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 1,317 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,660,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,996,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,084 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 408.3% in the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 983,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 789,868 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 51.3% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,670,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 566,330 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,545,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,461,000 after purchasing an additional 376,162 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on AGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.93.

NYSE AGI opened at $7.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $11.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 10.00%.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.