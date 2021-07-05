First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the May 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of QQEW stock opened at $112.48 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a one year low of $79.99 and a one year high of $112.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.25.

