Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Short Interest Update

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the May 31st total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 696,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBC. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Flagstar Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $42.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Flagstar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.34 and a fifty-two week high of $51.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.31.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.53 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 30.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

