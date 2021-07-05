FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) and International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) Critical Review

International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) and FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.6% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for International Monetary Systems and FLEETCOR Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A FLEETCOR Technologies 0 3 12 0 2.80

FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus target price of $309.92, indicating a potential upside of 19.43%.

Profitability

This table compares International Monetary Systems and FLEETCOR Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A FLEETCOR Technologies 31.73% 28.76% 8.14%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Monetary Systems and FLEETCOR Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FLEETCOR Technologies $2.39 billion 9.05 $704.22 million $10.70 24.25

FLEETCOR Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than International Monetary Systems.

Risk & Volatility

International Monetary Systems has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FLEETCOR Technologies has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FLEETCOR Technologies beats International Monetary Systems on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Monetary Systems

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and operates trade exchanges and other related businesses in the United States and Canada. Trade exchanges or barter networks are financial service firms, which permit companies and individuals to exchange goods and services utilizing an electronic currency, Â’trade dollars'. It serves approximately 15,000 barter customers. International Monetary Systems, Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, Wisconsin.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending. The company also provides employee expense management solutions, including fuel solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers; lodging solutions to businesses that have employees who travel overnight for work purposes, as well as to airlines and cruise lines to accommodate traveling crews and stranded passengers; and electronic toll payments solutions to businesses and consumers in the form of radio frequency identification tags affixed to vehicles' windshields. In addition, it offers gift card program management and processing services in plastic and digital forms that include card design, production and packaging, delivery and fulfilment, card and account management, transaction processing, promotion development and management, website design and hosting, program analytics, and card distribution channel management. Further, it provides other products consisting of payroll cards, vehicle maintenance service solution, long-haul transportation solution, prepaid food vouchers or cards, and prepaid transportation cards and vouchers. The company serves business, merchant, consumer, and payment network customers in North America, Brazil, and Internationally. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

