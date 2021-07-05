FLO (FLO) Price Up 19.6% This Week

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. FLO has a total market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, FLO has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000542 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000087 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

