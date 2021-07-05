Folder Protocol (FOL) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.74 Million

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 5th. Folder Protocol has a total market cap of $4.74 million and $1.05 million worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Folder Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.34 or 0.00003976 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Folder Protocol has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00044730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.49 or 0.00134914 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00167810 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,696.80 or 0.99940301 BTC.

Folder Protocol Coin Profile

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,672 coins. The official message board for Folder Protocol is folderlabs.medium.com . Folder Protocol’s official website is www.folderlabs.io . Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs

Buying and Selling Folder Protocol

