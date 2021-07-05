Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,630,000 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the May 31st total of 14,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 10.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $12.25 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.69.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth about $32,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSM opened at $5.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.21. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

