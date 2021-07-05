Founders Financial Alliance LLC Acquires 334 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $160.06. 340,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,990. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.48. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $110.32 and a 12-month high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

