Founders Financial Alliance LLC Decreases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,392 shares of company stock worth $10,732,959. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Shares of KO traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.18. The stock had a trading volume of 10,605,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,832,395. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.69. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.48. The firm has a market cap of $233.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

