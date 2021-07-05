Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $573,000 Stock Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lessened its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2.3% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 0.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 654,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,600,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $43,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,891 shares in the company, valued at $931,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $207,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,821.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $306,045. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

WSBC stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,941. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.79.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.92.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

