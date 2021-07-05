Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $155.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.29. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $69.95 and a one year high of $166.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.39.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FOXF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.80.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.