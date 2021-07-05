Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the May 31st total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 533,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $147.74 on Monday. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $105.62 and a 52 week high of $166.11. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.80.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNV. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 17.4% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 84,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,010,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,933,000 after purchasing an additional 215,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

