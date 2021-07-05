Franklin Resources Inc. Has $8.76 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $123.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.58. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $87.62 and a 12-month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

