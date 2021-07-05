Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 50,173 Shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,679,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,173 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Advanced Emissions Solutions worth $9,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 24,364 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 50,254 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 708.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 42,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 60.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADES opened at $7.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.55. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $133.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.45.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a positive return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

