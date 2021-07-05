Frax Price Hits $1.00 (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Frax coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Frax has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Frax has a market capitalization of $211.87 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Frax alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00045315 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00139667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.68 or 0.00166492 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,155.84 or 1.00323138 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 211,862,167 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.