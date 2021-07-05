Freemont Capital Pte Ltd Invests $689,000 in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Freemont Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,674 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000. NetEase accounts for about 5.7% of Freemont Capital Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 1,937.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 34.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NetEase stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.31. 90,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,869. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.93 and a twelve month high of $134.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.46.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 43.12%.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTES shares. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.
NetEase Profile
NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.
