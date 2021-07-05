Freemont Capital Pte Ltd Invests $689,000 in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Freemont Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,674 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000. NetEase accounts for about 5.7% of Freemont Capital Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 1,937.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 34.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.31. 90,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,869. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.93 and a twelve month high of $134.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.46.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $32.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 43.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTES shares. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

