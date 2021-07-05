FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.75 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.78% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures railroad freight cars, with particular expertise in coal-carrying railcars. In addition to coal cars, FreightCar America designs and builds flat cars, mill gondola cars, intermodal cars, coil steel cars and motor vehicle carriers. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has manufacturing facilities in Danville, Illinois, Roanoke, Virginia and Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “

FreightCar America stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17. The firm has a market cap of $89.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.49. FreightCar America has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $8.63.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.22). FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 78.07% and a negative return on equity of 105.67%. Research analysts anticipate that FreightCar America will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAIL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of FreightCar America by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 80,073 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of FreightCar America by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

