Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FUPBY. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fuchs Petrolub from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Fuchs Petrolub currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of FUPBY opened at $12.15 on Thursday. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $14.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.189 per share. This is a boost from Fuchs Petrolub’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

